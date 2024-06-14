Close
New Valleywise Health Medical Center opens in Phoenix gallery

A large welcome sign is posted on the side of the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. A transfer team member pushes a patient in a wheelchair through a tent-like tunnel connecting the old Valleywise Health Medical Center to the new facility next door. A exterior view of the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. The new Valleywise Health Medical Center opened its doors on June 13, 2024. Exterior view of the new Valleywise Health Medical Center emergency department. A man stands next to the hospital bed of a woman holding a newborn baby. The new Valleywise Health Medical Center welcomed its first patients, and first birth, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. A sign at the legacy Valleywide Health Medical Center announces the move into the new facility next door. A woman wheels equipment into the Valleywise Health Medical Center. A patient in a wheelchair is pushed in a hallway of the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. A sign denotes the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center, which occupies an entire floor of the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. The Valleywise Health Medical Center transfer team helped open the new facility on Thursday, June 13, 2024. A view of the lobby at the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. A view of a pediatric exam room at the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. The names of donors are displayed on a wall at the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. A view of the coffee shop at the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. Transfer team members move equipment from the legacy Valleywise Health hospital to the new facility next door.