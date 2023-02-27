Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of soft toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake on Feb. 6 on southeast Turkey. (AP Photo) Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of soft toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake on Feb. 6 on southeast Turkey. (AP Photo) Players resume the game after fans threw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of soft toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake on Feb. 6 on southeast Turkey. (AP Photo) Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of soft toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake on Feb. 6 on southeast Turkey. (AP Photo) FILE - Workers carry a victim of the earthquake to the morgue at Sehir cemetery in Malatya, Turkey, on Feb. 12, 2023. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, the country's disaster management agency, AFAD, said. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) FILE - People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, on Feb. 7, 2023. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, the country's disaster management agency, AFAD, said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)