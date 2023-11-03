Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Phoenix police headquarters wall breaking

Phoenix is creating a new police headquarters by renovating a 27-story downtown tower next to City Hall. Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation project to create a new Phoenix Police Department headquarters. Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation project to create a new Phoenix Police Department headquarters. Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation project to create a new Phoenix Police Department headquarters. Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation project to create a new Phoenix Police Department headquarters.