Mississippi families protest bill to limit transgender care

A protester holds a poster calling for lawmakers to vote against House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Cole-Finley Nelson, right, speaks at a protest of House Bill 1125, which bans gender-affirming care for trans children at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Listening to his left, was Rob Hill, state director of the Human Rights Coalition Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) A young child holds a pair of trans pride flags at a noon gathering on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, as they protest House Bill 1125, which bans gender-affirming care for trans children, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) A protester holds a poster calling for lawmakers to protect trans children by voting against House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Protesters outside the Mississippi Capitol, in Jackson, call for lawmakers to vote against House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Sean Woolley, 15, right, and his mother Ashley Moore, hold hands as they attend a protest of transgender youth, their families and supporters at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The group protested House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Clint Faulkner, left, his wife Amanda, center, and son Ace, attend a protest of House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Leviathan Myers-Rowell, speaks at a protest of House Bill 1125, which bans gender-affirming care for trans children at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) A protester holds a poster calling for lawmakers to vote against House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Leviathan Myers-Rowell, right, looks back at his mother Jodi Rowell, left, and calls out to her as he leads a march of transgender youth, their families and supporters from the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The group staged a noon protest of House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)