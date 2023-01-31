Close
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a bill he signed that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Behind him, from left to right, are first lady Gwen Walz, Tim Stanley of Planned Parenthood and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, hugs first lady Gwen Walz as tears run down her face after the governor signed a bill that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. On the right are Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, and state Sen. Jennifer McEwen, DFL-Duluth, who also wiped away tears. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, holds up a bill he signed that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signs a bill to add a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)