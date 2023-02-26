Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

FILE - A hospital bed is seen in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2020. Roughly 84 million people are covered by Medicaid, the government-sponsored program that's grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) FILE - A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set up in a former bank call center to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in Cranston, R.I, Dec. 14, 2020. Roughly 84 million people are covered by Medicaid, the government-sponsored program that's grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)