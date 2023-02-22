Close
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold

A man crosses a snow covered S. Sixth St. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in downtown Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family's car during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP) A passenger views information boards at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport showing canceled flights ahead of an impending snow storm forecasted to hit the Twin Cities later in the day Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Traveler Avonlea Brown, of Lone Peak Cheer, waits in Salt Lake City International Airport after their flight was canceled by snow Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Travelers check American Airlines flight information screens for their flight status at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. More than 100 flights are canceled as portions of the greater Chicago area could see freezing rain and ice, while others see heavy rain. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh) Damage to a vehicle crushed by a tree downed by high winds can be seen in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Carolyn and Dan Ellwood shovel snow outside Second Edition in Pierre, S.D. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben) Runners negotiate snow covered paths along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) A tapestry of car tracks are created in the Canyon Rim Center parking lot following snow fall in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)