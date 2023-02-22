Close
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold

Crews work to repair internet and phone services after severe winds knocked down a tree in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Kai Benedict commutes to his job at the VA Hospital by skis following a snow storm that blanketed the Salt Lake Valley with snow on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Traveler Michael Ricchiuti waits in Salt Lake City International Airport after his flight was canceled by snow Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) The Departures board is displayed at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Snow plows clear the highway along Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Strong wind gusts blew over trash cans in a neighborhood west of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The storm forced closures of schools and government offices in northern Arizona, and a more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)