Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold

A tapestry of car tracks are created in the Canyon Rim Center parking lot following snow fall in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Snow plows clear the highway along Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Strong wind gusts blew over trash cans in a neighborhood west of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The storm forced closures of schools and government offices in northern Arizona, and a more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)