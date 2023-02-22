Close
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold

Ayden Ereth brushes snow from his vehicle in downtown Bismarck, N.D., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Larry and Sue Lick buy toilet paper, kitchen essentials and coffee at a Costco store in suburban Eagan, Minn., on Feb. 21, 2023, ahead of a winter storm. They also rescheduled medical appointments and a family gathering, just to stay off the roads. "It's not so much our driving, but you've got to worry about everybody else driving, with so many accidents caused by people that don't know the winter driving," said Larry, 77. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)