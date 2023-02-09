Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Maryland governor, officials supporting abortion protections

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, front, speaks during a news conference in front of Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, left, Gov. Wes Moore, second from left, and Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, right, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, speaks during a news conference at the statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, center, stands at the podium with lawmakers during a news conference at the statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, center, speaks during a news conference in front of Gov. Wes Moore, left, and state Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, right, at the statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland state Sen. Shelly Hettleman, D-Baltimore County, speaks during a news conference at the statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland state Del. Ariana Kelly, D-Montgomery County, speaks during a news conference at the statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones speaks during a news conference at the statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference at the statehouse while standing in front of Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, left, and state Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, right, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. State lawmakers announced support for measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment that would enshrine it. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)