Marines, bonded by kidney donation, now head to Super Bowl

In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell, right, pose with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb together during a broadcast of the show, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in New York. The two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. Gladwell donated a kidney to Welsh two years ago after Welsh was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. (Nathan Congleton/NBC News’ TODAY via AP) In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell, right, speak with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb together during a broadcast of the show, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in New York. The two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. Gladwell donated a kidney to Welsh two years ago after Welsh was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. (Nathan Congleton/NBC News’ TODAY via AP) In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh and Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell sit together during a broadcast of the show, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in New York. The two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. Gladwell donated a kidney to Welsh two years ago after Welsh was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. (Nathan Congleton/NBC News’ TODAY via AP)