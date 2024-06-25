Close
Maricopa County election center security theft

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released this image of an alleged election center theft from June 20, 2024. Mugshot of Walter Ringfield, who allegedly stole a security fob and keys from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix on June 20, 2024. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released this image of an alleged election center theft from June 20, 2024.