Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Manfred: MLB prepared for whatever happens with Diamond

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. speaks, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the spring training media day in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. speaks, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the spring training media day in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr. answers questions at spring training media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr. answers questions at spring training media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr. answers questions at spring training media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr. answers questions at spring training media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr. answers questions at spring training media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Dean Manfred Jr. answers questions at spring training media day Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)