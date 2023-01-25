Close
Manchin bill would delay tax credits for electric vehicles

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, and White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, left, speak to a company spokesman as they sit in a Canoo all electric SUV during a visit to the Washington Auto Show in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm gets into the passenger seat for a demonstration of a Chevy Bolt EUV all electric vehicle during a visit to the Washington Auto Show in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, and and White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, right, look at electric vehicles during a visit to the Washington Auto Show in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and and White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, center, look at a charging station from blink during a visit to the Washington Auto Show in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Ratcheting  up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin introduced legislation Wednesday to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law. Manchin said guidelines issued by the Treasury Department allow manufacturers in Europe and other countries to bypass requirements that significant portions of EV batteries must be produced in North America. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2023. Senior Democratic lawmakers have turned sharply more critical of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified materials after the FBI discovered additional items with classified markings at Biden’s home. Manchin is urging the president to tell the public, “‘Look, I was irresponsible.”‘ (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)