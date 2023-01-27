Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The national debt is at the core of a dispute about how to raise the government's legal borrowing authority, which could come to a head this summer if the government runs out of accounting maneuvers to keep paying its bills. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 12, 2023. McCarthy has emphasized the total debt size when calling for President Joe Biden to hold negotiations on spending cuts. His argument is that Biden funded $1.9 trillion in coronavirus aid through debt, which contributed to the inflation that now threatens the economy. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The national debt is at the core of a dispute about how to raise the government's legal borrowing authority, which could come to a head this summer if the government runs out of accounting maneuvers to keep paying its bills. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)