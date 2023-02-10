Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

Close
Rescuers surround Hatice after she was rescued 92 hours after Monay's earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Hatice waved and smiled until she got into an ambulance. (IHA via AP) A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued 4 days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers have pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings, but hopes were fading of finding many more people alive after the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Rescuers pulled out a man from a collapsed building 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. ( IHA via AP) Rescuers weep by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. ( AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Rescue workers pull out a young woman from a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) A damaged building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. ( AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Rescuers and mother surround Adnan Mohammet Korkut after he was rescued in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep early Friday, in a dramatic rescue that belied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast. (IHA via AP)