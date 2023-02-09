Close
Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data

Eli Breitburg-Smith, head distiller and co-owner of Baltimore Spirits Company, checks the quality of rye whiskey from a barrel, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. Spirits have surpassed beer for U.S. market share supremacy, led by a resurgent cocktail culture — including the popularity of ready-to-drink concoctions, according to a spirits industry group. In 2022, spirits gained market share for the 13th straight year in the U.S. beverage alcohol market, with supplier sales reaching 42.1%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. After years of steady growth, it marked the first time that spirits supplier revenues have surpassed beer, which holds a 41.9% market share, the group said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Barrels of spirits are seen at the Baltimore Spirits Company distillery, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. Bottles of Koval Whiskey sit on display at the distillery's tasting room Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) American white oak barrels from Minnesota sit in position at the Koval Distillery to be cleaned out and filled with whiskey Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A glass containing rye whiskey is seen at the cocktail lounge at Baltimore Spirits Company, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Eli Breitburg-Smith, head distiller and co-owner of Baltimore Spirits Company, pours rye whiskey from a barrel, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Bartender Brian McGee holds a Dirty Gin Martini with two olives at the Koval Distillery's tasting room Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Gregory Megner, general manager and mixologist at Baltimore Spirits Company, pours two mixed drinks _ a "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme" on the left, and a "Best Cup of Coffee in a Manhattan" _ containing whiskey distilled on premises, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Bartender Brian McGee demonstrates how to make a Dirty Gin Martini with two olives at the Koval Distillery's tasting room Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Mixed drinks named "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme," left, and a "Best Cup of Coffee in a Manhattan" which contain whiskey distilled on premises, is seen on the cocktail lounge at Baltimore Spirits Company, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A mixed drink named "Best Cup of Coffee in a Manhattan," which contains whiskey distilled on premises, is seen on the cocktail lounge at Baltimore Spirits Company, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A mixed drink named "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme," which contains whiskey distilled on premises, is seen on the cocktail lounge at Baltimore Spirits Company, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) 