Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

This Wednesday, March 1, 2023 photo shows a vial of Eli Lilly's Humalog insulin in New York. Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately give more patients access to a cap on costs they pay to fill prescriptions. The moves announced March 1, 2023 promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face annual costs of more than $1,000 for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly’s changes also come as lawmakers and patient advocates pressure drugmakers to do something about soaring prices. (AP Photo/Pablo Salinas) This Wednesday, March 1, 2023 photo shows a vial of Eli Lilly's Humalog insulin in New York. Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately give more patients access to a cap on costs they pay to fill prescriptions. The moves announced March 1, 2023 promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face annual costs of more than $1,000 for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly’s changes also come as lawmakers and patient advocates pressure drugmakers to do something about soaring prices. (AP Photo/Pablo Salinas) FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly announced on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, will cut prices for some older insulins later this year, and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay when they fill prescriptions. The moves promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face thousands of dollars a year in bills for insulin they need to live. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)