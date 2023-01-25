Close
Light at the end of the tunnel: Grand Central annex opens

Janno Lieber, CEO of the MTA, speaks, as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul listens, during a news conference in the new annex of Grand Central Station in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. After years of delays and massive cost overruns, one of the world's most expensive railway projects on Wednesday began shuttling its first passengers between Long Island to a new annex to New York City's iconic Grand Central Terminal (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks, as Janno Lieber, CEO of the MTA, listens, during a news conference in the new annex of Grand Central Station in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. After years of delays and massive cost overruns, one of the world's most expensive railway projects on Wednesday began shuttling its first passengers between Long Island to a new annex to New York City's iconic Grand Central Terminal (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People walks past a mural in the new annex in Grand Central Station in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. 