Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults

Cannabis infused gummies are displayed at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Maria Colarelli, an employee known as a budtender at Good Day Farm dispensary, holds a marijuana product as she answers questions for a customer Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) A marijuana sample is displayed for customers at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Mandy Gratz, an assistant manager at Good Day Farm, adjusts signs helping customers form lines outside the dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Employees, known as budtenders, from left to right, Chloe Wynn, Randy McFadden and Maria Colarelli prepare marijuana products at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Assistant manager Mandy Gratz arranges a display at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Maria Colarelli, left, assists customer Gregory Williams with his purchase of a marijuana product at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)