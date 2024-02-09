Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Landmarks Towers fire Felisa photos

Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix on Thursday night, Feb. 8, 2024. Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix on Thursday night, Feb. 8, 2024. Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix on Thursday night, Feb. 8, 2024.