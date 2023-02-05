Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Knock at the Cabin’ knocks off ‘Avatar’ at the box office

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, Jake Sully, performed by Sam Worthington, left, and Neytiri, performed by Zoe Saldana in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." (20th Century Studios via AP) From left, Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, cast members in "80 for Brady," pose together at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Director M. Night Shyamalan attends the "Knock at the Cabin" world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dave Bautista, from left, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird in a scene from "Knock at the Cabin." (Universal Pictures via AP)