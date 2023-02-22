Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speaks at a joint news conference with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speak at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speak at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu listens to European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speak at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, speaks at a joint news conference with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell stand at the end of a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speaks at a joint news conference with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speak at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell speak at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Varhelyi and Forssell are in town to prepare for the International Donor's Conference, scheduled for March in Brussels, and aimed at mobilizing funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)