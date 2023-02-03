Close
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds

Brett Robinson, the CEO of Integra Technologies, of Wichita, Kan., discusses the company's plans to build a new, $1.8 billion semiconductor plant, during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The state is pledging $304 million in incentives over 10 years, but the company also needs federal funding to go forward. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses plans by Integra Technologies, of Wichita, Kansas, to build a new, $1.8 billion semiconductor factory, during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The state has pledged $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives over 10 years, but the project also needs federal funding. (AP Photo/John Hanna)