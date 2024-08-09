Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kamala border posters

AZGOP has two billboards spread across Phoenix and Tempe criticizing Kamala Harris' record on the border ahead of her Valley visit on Aug. 9, 2024. (AZGOP Photo) AZGOP has two billboards spread across Phoenix and Tempe criticizing Kamala Harris' record on the border ahead of her Valley visit on Aug. 9, 2024. (AZGOP Photo)