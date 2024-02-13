Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Joe’s Diner attempts tallest pancake stack record

Joe grabbing pancakes. Joe stacking pancakes. Joe stacking pancakes. Joe with pancakes. Joe stacking pancakes. Joe stacking pancakes. Joe attempting to break pancake record. Man helps stack pancakes. Team with pancakes. Stack of pancakes. Fallen pancakes.