Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act

FILE - President Bill Clinton gestures while waiting to sign the Family Leave Bill in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Feb. 5, 1993. President Joe Biden is playing host to Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. It was the first piece of legislation that Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993.(AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File) President Joe Biden speaks during an event to thank outgoing White House chief of staff Ron Klain, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. It was the first piece of legislation that Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) FILE - President Bill Clinton reaches for a pen as he signs the Family Leave Bill into law during a ceremony in the Rose Garden in Washington, Feb. 5, 1993. Looking over Clinton's shoulder is Vicki Yandle of Marietta, Ga., whose husband lost his job when he took off to take care of their sick daughter. Behind the President are House Speaker Tom Foley of Wash., Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., and Rep. William Ford, D-Mich. President Joe Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. It was the first piece of legislation that Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)