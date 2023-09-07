Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jin Jia Phoenix Chinese restaurant

Exterior view of Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia head chef Hyung Jin Choi is former executive chef for P.F. Chang’s and Pei Wei in Korea. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist. Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Korean twist.