Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jill Biden talks safe sex, condoms with Kenya’s young adults

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, second left, visits Hello Tractor, an organization connecting tractor owners and smallholder farmers in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) U.S. first lady Jill Biden, right, talks to a Kenyan mother in Kenya's slum Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) U.S. first lady Jill Biden speaks with Kenyan women during her visit to the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center, visits Hello Tractor, an organization connecting tractor owners and smallholder farmers, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center, visits Hello Tractor, an organization connecting tractor owners and smallholder farmers, in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to a Kenyan woman during her visit to the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) US first lady Jill Biden, centre, meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga). U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, speaks with Kenyan first lady Rachel Ruto during their visit to the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) US first lady Jill Biden, centre, meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga). US first lady Jill Biden, centre, meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)