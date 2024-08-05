Close
James Ramey Silver Alert

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 67-year-old James Ramey who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday. (Phoenix Police Photo) A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 67-year-old James Ramey who was last seen leaving his home in Phoenix on Saturday. (Phoenix Police Photo)