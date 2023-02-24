Close
Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, support beams stabilize an historic farm after a series of small tremors caused by decades of gas extraction, in Hunzinge, in Groningen province, northern Netherlands. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file) FILE - Support beams stabilize an historic farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) FILE - A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)