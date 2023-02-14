Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom

A boy runs under a street light on Karampuang Island whose electricity relies on solar power plants, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Jarmilah poses for a photo at her convenience store on Karampuang Island whose electricity relies on solar power plants, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A family watches television with electricity supplied by a solar power plant in Karampuang Island, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation.  (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A man walks on a pier on Karampuang Island whose electricity relies on solar power plants, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A woman leads her goats as Suralaya coal power plant looms in the background in Cilegon, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Indonesia, one of the world's largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Jembong, a boat maker, powers up the diesel generator he uses for work on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. For the energy-intensive power tools he uses to handcraft boats from his home, he needs diesel. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Jembong, a boat maker, operates an electric planer at his workshop on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. For the energy-intensive power tools he uses to handcraft boats from his home, he needs diesel. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Workers walk past solar panels at a solar power plant on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A worker inspects solar panels at a solar power plant on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A worker inspects a battery room at a solar power plant on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Workers talk in a battery room at a solar power plant on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A man walks past a small solar panel he uses for back up, outside his house on Karampuang Island, in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Lines of cars are seen during rush hour traffic at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Population and economic growth in Indonesia are expected to triple the country's energy consumption by 2050. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A woman uses her mobile phone to take video of the city skyline at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Population and economic growth in Indonesia are expected to triple the country's energy consumption by 2050. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A dump truck carrying coal navigates its way near a coal mining pit in Sanga-Sanga, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Indonesia, one of the world's largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Coal barges are anchored on Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Indonesia, one of the world's largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Workers check the rope on a barge as it's being loaded with coal in Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Indonesia, one of the world's largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A boat cruises past a coal barge on Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Indonesia, one of the world's largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)