Indian officials search BBC offices after Modi documentary

Private security guards stand outside a building housing BBC office, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A police vehicle is seen parked at the gate of a building which houses BBC office, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A police officer is seen at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Media personnel report standing outside a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) A police officer and a private security guard ask journalists to leave from the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster's staff members told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) FILE - This photo shows a BBC sign outside the entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded media organization in London, July 19, 2017. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)