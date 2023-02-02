Close
Indian Ocean species caught between local, EU interests

FILE - A fisherman comes out of the sea holding his hurricane lantern after a long night of fishing in the Shimoni Fishers Jetty, in Kwale County, Kenya, on June 11, 2022. Indian Ocean countries who want better safeguards for marine life by updating fishing quotas and restricting harmful catch methods are being resisted by the European Union who has interests in the region, conservation groups say. Officials are gathering in Mombasa, Kenya on Friday Feb. 3 for a meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission — a group of 30 countries that decide regulations and management of tuna in the ocean. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File) FILE - Fisherman Kassim Abdalla Zingizi holds a yellowfin tuna after a catch in Vanga, Kenya, on June 14, 2022. Indian Ocean countries who want better safeguards for marine life by updating fishing quotas and restricting harmful catch methods are being resisted by the European Union who has interests in the region, conservation groups say. Officials are gathering in Mombasa, Kenya on Friday Feb. 3 for a meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission — a group of 30 countries that decide regulations and management of tuna in the ocean. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) FILE - Fishermen at Shimoni port prepare to head out for their daily catch on June 10, 2022, in Kwale county, Kenya. Indian Ocean countries who want better safeguards for marine life by updating fishing quotas and restricting harmful catch methods are being resisted by the European Union who has interests in the region, conservation groups say. Officials are gathering in Mombasa, Kenya on Friday Feb. 3 for a meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission — a group of 30 countries that decide regulations and management of tuna in the ocean. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)