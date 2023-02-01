Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

India to raise spending on job creation ahead of election

Children of daily wage laborers eat breakfast as their parents wait to get hired in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Workers are engaged in the construction of a coastal road in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A man on a pushcart sleeps at a wholesale vegetable market in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A laborer carries vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Barbers attend to customers on a pavement at a wholesale vegetable market in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) An Indian daily wage laborer tries shorts from a roadside vendor as he waits with others to get hired in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A laborer carries vegetables at a market in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A street vendor prepares food as a man eats in a wholesale vegetable market in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A vegetable seller takes rest at a wholesale vegetable market in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A man on his tricycle carries transports vegetables at a wholesale market in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ramped up capital spending by a substantial 33% to $122 billion in an annual budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday, seeking to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)