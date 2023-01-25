Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

India, Egypt to promote trade, investment, fight terrorism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before the start of their meeting, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives for his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) People watch as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspects a joint military guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi returns after inspecting a joint military guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) An office of Indian Presidential Guard salutes as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspects a joint military guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during latter's ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country’s annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country’s annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, hugs Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the latter arrives for a ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest on the country's annual Republic Day parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)