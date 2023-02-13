Close
Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM

Voice of Democracy, VOD, news coordinator Lim Thida, right, cries at her office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Journalists gather in front of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered VOD, one of the handful of independent media broadcasters, to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Authority arrive at the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered VOD, one of the handful of independent media broadcasters, to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Authorities arrive at the Voice of Democracy, VOD, office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) A logo of VOD, Voice of Democracy sticks on a main door of its office in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Journalists gather in front of VOD, Voice of Democracy, office in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Construction workers on a back truck drive past VOD, Voice of Democracy, office in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) VOD, Voice of Democracy, news coordinator Lim Thida, front right, cries at her office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Executive Director of Cambodian Center for Human Rights Chok Sopheap, right, hugs VOD, Voice of Democracy, news coordinator Lim Thida as she cries at her office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Journalists take photographs at a newsroom of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)