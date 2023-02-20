Close
In test, zaps to spine help 2 stroke survivors move arms

In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, research participant Heather Rendulic cuts and eats a piece of steak for the first time since recovering from a series of strokes in 2012, at Pitt's Rehab Neural Engineering Lab in Pittsburgh on June 6, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, research participant Heather Rendulic prepares to grasp and move a can of soup at the Rehab Neural Engineering Labs of the University of Pittsburgh on May 24, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, research participant Heather Rendulic takes a test to measure arm strength in Pittsburgh on May 19, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, occupational therapist Amy Boos, left, and Carnegie Mellon graduate student Nikhil Verma connect sensors on the arm of research participant Heather Rendulic in Pittsburgh on May 19, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, a medical team at UPMC Presbyterian hospital prepares research participant Heather Rendulic to get electrodes implanted in her spinal cord in Pittsburgh on May 7, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, neurosurgeon Dr. Peter Gerszten tells study participant Heather Rendulic how electrodes will be implanted on her spinal cord at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on May 7, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP)