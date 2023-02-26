Close
In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground

A nurse shows a mother her newborn baby after delivery at the Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A child crawls in the malnutrition stabilization center of Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A person waits for medicine at the pharmacy inside Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Dr. Michel Jovania poses for a portrait with young patients at a malnutrition stabilization center at the Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A newborn baby cries after a caesarean operation by maternity workers at the Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Malnourished children rest and play in a malnutrition stabilization center at the Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A pregnant woman walks to help encourage a contraction at the Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) The entrance at the Fontaine Hospital Center in Cité Soleil area of the Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A health worker weighs a child at the Fontaine Hospital Center where the baby got multiple vaccinations during the visit in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)