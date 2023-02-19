Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Illinois poised to mandate paid leave for nearly all workers

Johnae Strong helps her 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim with her coat as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong washes her face as she readies herself and her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong explains to her 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim that while Jari may think $5 is little, "it's a lot for some people," as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong fixes her hair as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong yawns as she prepares lunches, backpacks and clothing for her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) A memorial for Malik Jibril Alim is displayed in the window of Johnae Strong's home as she readies her two children for school Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. Strong, a single mother of two, lost her partner and father to her daughter Jari, Malik Alim, when he drowned in in a boating accident while saving Jari and his son Ori in 2021. She said she usually spends over 40 hours per week doing clerical work for a small media company and as an independent filmmaker. "Childcare is generally the biggest challenge," she said. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Leslie Allison-Seei, who runs a small promotion and sweepstakes management company with her husband, works on her computer at their office Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Villa Park, Illinois. Expansive paid leave legislation requiring Illinois employers to give workers paid time off based on hours worked, to be used for any reason, is ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Allison-Seei is supportive of her employees but said it's hard to compete with corporate paid time off policies. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Leslie Allison-Seei, who runs a small promotion and sweepstakes management company with her husband, works on her computer at their office Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Villa Park, Illinois. Expansive paid leave legislation requiring Illinois employers to give workers paid time off based on hours worked, to be used for any reason, is ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Allison-Seei is supportive of her employees but said it's hard to compete with corporate paid time off policies. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Akeim Smith, 10, brushes his hair as he and his sister Jari and mother Johnae ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong prepares lunches, backpacks and clothing for her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong helps her 6-year-old daughter Jari Alim brush her teeth as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong prepares lunches, backpacks and clothing for her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong wakes her 6-year-old daughter Jari Alim as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong wakes her 10-year-old son Akeim Smith as they ready for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Leslie Allison-Seei, who runs a small promotion and sweepstakes management company with her husband, works on her computer at their office Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Villa Park, Illinois. Expansive paid leave legislation requiring Illinois employers to give workers paid time off based on hours worked, to be used for any reason, is ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Allison-Seei is supportive of her employees but said it's hard to compete with corporate paid time off policies. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school and work Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)