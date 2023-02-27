Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

A man walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Serbia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend that brought rain and snow after a warm period. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) People walk through a snow covered park in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Serbia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend that brought rain and snow after a warm period. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A woman walks through a snow covered park in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Serbia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend that brought rain and snow after a warm period. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A woman with a dog walks through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Serbia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend that brought rain and snow after a warm period. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)