Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite US sanctions

A visitor checks a Xiaomi 13 mobile phone model at the Xiaomi booth before the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The four-day show, also known as Mobile World Congress, kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. It's the world's biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Visitors take pictures of Xiaomi 13 mobile phone models at the Xiaomi booth before the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The four-day show, also known as Mobile World Congress, kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. It's the world's biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)