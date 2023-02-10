Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

How the ‘boneless wing’ became a tasty culinary lie

"Boneless chicken wings", with two sauces, and an order of sweet potato fries, from a restaurant in New York, are shown in this photo, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and with the full blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States: A “boneless wing” isn’t a wing at all. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) A "boneless chicken wing" is displayed in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a “boneless wing” that isn’t a wing at all. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) An order of "boneless chicken wings" rests on a plate, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Derry, N.H. With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a “boneless wing” that isn’t a wing at all. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)