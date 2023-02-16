Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hong Kong population drops for 3rd year under COVID shadow

Commuters wearing face masks browse their smartphones as they ride on a subway train in Hong Kong on Feb. 7, 2023. Hong Kong’s government announced Thursday, Feb. 16, that the territory's population dropped for a third straight year as deaths rose during the pandemic and anti-virus measures reduced the number of arriving workers, but did not mention an exodus of residents sparked by a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) People wearing face masks wait to cross a traffic intersection at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong on Feb. 7, 2023. Hong Kong’s government announced Thursday, Feb. 16, that the territory's population dropped for a third straight year as deaths rose during the pandemic and anti-virus measures reduced the number of arriving workers, but did not mention an exodus of residents sparked by a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) People wearing face masks walk across a busy street at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong on Feb. 7, 2023. Hong Kong’s government announced Thursday, Feb. 16, that the territory's population dropped for a third straight year as deaths rose during the pandemic and anti-virus measures reduced the number of arriving workers, but did not mention an exodus of residents sparked by a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)