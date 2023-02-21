Close
High court takes 1st look at law that shields internet firms

FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet by shielding Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday, Feb. 21, about whether the family of a terrorism victim can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) FILE - A picture is displayed during a memorial service for California State Long Beach student Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Long Beach, Calif. A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a  closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) FILE - Beatriz Gonzalez, the mother of 23-year-old Nohemi Gonzalez, a student killed in the Paris terrorist attacks, and stepfather Jose Hernandez speak to a reporter at Hernandez' barber shop in Norwalk, Calif., Nov. 14, 2015. A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a  closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Fain, File) FILE - Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris, at her funeral at the Calvary Chapel in Downey, Calif., Dec. 4, 2015. A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a  closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)