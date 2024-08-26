Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Havasupai Falls area closed after flash flooding

People stranded by flooding in the Grand Canyon board an Arizona National Guard helicopter. An Arizona National Guard helicopter flies over the Grand Canyon during evacuation efforts. An Arizona National Guard member checks on evacuees from the Havasupai Falls area. The Havasupai Falls area in the Grand Canyon is closed after deadly flash flooding. The Arizona National Guard delivered food and water to stranded tourists during evacuation efforts. An Arizona National Guard helicopter is filled with evacuees.