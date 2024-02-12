Close
Guinness World Records set in the Valley

Restaurant sign outside of property. Pancakes on plate in front of restaurant. People participating in the Arizona Science Center Guinness world record attempt. People putting icing on doughnut mosaic. Participants at Bashas' doughnut mosaic event. Doughnut mosaic. Staff pour beans onto large chimichanga. Staff appear to be sealing the chimichanga. Staff pouring sauce into chimichanga. Staff and chimichanga's final touches.