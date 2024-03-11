Close
Ground breaks on Abrazo medical campus in Buckeye

A beam-signing event was held on March 6, 2024, in Buckeye to commemorate the inauguration of the first phase of construction for a medical campus. (Abrazo Health Photo) The Abrazo medical campus will be located at Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye. (Abrazo Health Rendering) Group of people. slabs of concrete Construction worker at the campus site. The Abrazo medical campus will be located at Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye. (Abrazo Health Photo)