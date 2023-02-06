Close
Greece: Snow reaches Acropolis, halts services

A woman takes a selfie with the snow in the Chalandri suburb in the northern Athens during a snowfall, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A snow plow clears a street in the Cholargos suburb of Athens during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Snow covers the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A police vehicle drives in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple seen, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A man walks in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A man walks with his dog in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)